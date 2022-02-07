Kenny Chesney 2022 tour coming to Blossom Music Center

LAS VEGAS – APRIL 15: Kenny Chesney at the 53RD ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — “Don’t blink,” you might miss eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney coming to Northeast Ohio as part of his Here and Now 2022 tour.

Chesney fans will be singing along with him live “When the Sun Goes Down” at Blossom Music Center on June 9.

He’ll be joined by reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce.

“No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem” might actually be a problem at the outdoor venue as well as needing a proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test. Find out more about those protocols here.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them here or here.