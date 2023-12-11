MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s been 10 years since FOX 8 News in the Morning introduced viewers to a new Christmas museum in Medina.

But since then, Castle Noel has continued to evolve. It just keeps getting bigger and better.

It features authentic props from many of your favorite Christmas movies and TV shows. It also features classic toys from your childhood along with animated Christmas windows preserved from New York City department stores.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton paid a visit to Castle Noel to see all that has changed in the past decade.

For more information on Castle Noel, click here.