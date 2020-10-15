Kenmore Boulevard in Akron closed as police seek fugitive

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is asking people to avoid Kenmore Boulevard near 18th Street SW because of a SWAT standoff.
Police said members of the police department are assisting the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task force in apprehending a suspect at a home in the area.
Residents should expect delays and road closures.
No further information is available and the scene remains active.
