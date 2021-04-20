Ken Johnson suspended from Cleveland City Council following charges of stealing, conspiracy

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a report about Ken Johnson’s arrest.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland City Council announced Tuesday that Ward 4 Councilman Ken Johnson has been suspended.

Ken Johnson, Cleveland City Council website

The suspension comes following his arrest on a 15-count indictment on charges that include stealing and conspiracy.

Johnson was arrested on the charges in February.

A special commission formed by the Ohio Justice of the Supreme Court made the decision about the suspension.

“Council respects the commission’s decision,” a statement says in a press release from Cleveland City Council.

The Cuyahoga County Probate Court will name a replacement for the Ward 4 council seat.

The indictment issued by a federal grand jury in Cleveland lists more than a dozen charges, including conspiracy to commit theft from a federal program, aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns, tampering with a witness, and falsification of records during a federal investigation.

