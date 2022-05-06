CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ken Carman held back tears as he paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother during the “Ken CarmanTARY” segment Friday evening.

He started the Mother’s Day segment showing a photo of his wife and kids.

“It’s a day that was kind of annoying to us when we were young. We have to make mom something in art class or go to the store, pick out something with dad. We’ don’t always think of mom and what she’s going through and, well, we usually don’t until it’s too late,” Carman said.

He moved on to show two photos with his mom.

“She’s there for the first day of school, in the first tee-ball game, the first lost tooth and the first break-up… Then there’s a day when Sunday means more than it ever used to. A moment when you finally hear the words mom shouted out the door behind you and the only thing left for guys like us to do is to warn our sons to heed mom’s warning. Hope our boys listen better than we did. You’re going to miss her when she’s gone. I know I do. Happy Mother’s Day, everybody.”