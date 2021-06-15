Kellyanne Conway campaigns for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WJW)– She was one of former President Donald Trump’s most outspoken defenders during his administration and on Tuesday, Kellyanne Conway was in Northeast Ohio.

She was campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. This is the first time she appeared with him since being named a senior adviser to his campaign.

Conway said she’ll wear a number of hats, including helping with donors and looking over polling. There is also the question of Trump’s endorsement in the race.

“So I know, yes, the President will make up his own mind. I said right away that Donald Trump’s endorsement in any of these campaigns is his and his alone to withhold a grant. And that I would never dangle it or promise to turning when he very much appreciated that,” Conway said.

Conway and Moreno met with supports during a closed-door event in Columbia Station.

Moreno said he wants to take his years of experience as a businessman and put it to work replacing outgoing Sen. Rob Portman. The Cleveland car dealer, turned tech executive is one of four candidates in the Republican primary. He’s joined by Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and Mike Gibbons.