Kelly Rizzo shares final texts with late husband Bob Saget; reflects on legacy of loving people ‘endlessly’

**For previous coverage, watch below.

(WJW) — In an emotional interview, Kelly Rizzo, widow of comedian and actor Bob Saget, described the last texts they sent to each other before he passed away.

She told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb she’s comforted that “nothing was left unsaid and nothing was left on the table” when he suddenly passed away on Jan. 9.

“I’m very grateful, it was all ‘I love you so much’,” she recalled. “I think I said ‘I love you dearly’. And he said ‘I love you endlessly,’ and I said ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow’.” It was all just very…it was love.”

Saget, 65, best known for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House” and as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” was found unresponsive in his Orlando hotel room. He’d been on a standup tour and had just performed in Jacksonville.

Rizzo said Saget was a man who made everyone he met feel loved.

“He put it all out there,” she said. “He told everyone that he loved, and I mean quite frankly anyone he met and spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly and that was his entire message. If you knew Bob and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever any doubt in your mind.”

Rizzo said the outpouring of love and support has been the one silver lining. She said many friends and acquaintances at Saget’s funeral said they’d just talked to him the week prior.

“How did he have the time to talk to everyone and tell everyone he loved them all the time,” she said. “He just tried to make everyone feel special and happy and comfortable. It’s funny, our dry cleaners, I always joked he had a deeper relationship with them than with anybody.”

She said he was happy and thrilled to be on the road, especially after everything people have been through the last couple of years.

“Just all the weight of everything going on in the world right now, it was weighing heavily on him,” she said. “That’s why he felt more compelled than ever to make people laugh and bring people together, and he did it up until the very last moments.”