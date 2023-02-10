(WJW) – While giving a shoutout to “The amazing woman shaping the NFL,” show host and singer Kelly Clarkson didn’t miss a beat shouting out Donna Kelce for her contribution.

“Of course, the woman who single-handedly made this year’s Super Bowl even possible, Donna Kelce and her ovaries!” Clarkson joked while on stage.

Clarkson told Donna that, because she is a mom too, she knows what it’s like to feel nervous for your child.

But Clarkson did not miss the opportunity to “roast” the Kelce brothers while giving their mom a shoutout.

“Mrs. Kelce, I’m sure you’re very nervous (about Sunday), I’m a mom, I get it,” Clarkson said. “But I have to say, after seeing the size of your two sons’ heads, I think you can handle anything.”

