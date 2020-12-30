Kelloggs Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal now available nationwide

(WJW) — A popular snack cake has made its way from lunch boxes to cereal bowls.

Kellogg’s Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal is now available at stores nationwide just in time for the original Little Debbie snack cake’s 60th anniversary.

According to a press release, the cereal includes crispy oatmeal cookie flavored cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of molasses. They have a sweet creamy coating reminiscent of the cookies.

“At Kellogg, we are always looking for delicious ways to surprise and excite our fans. The original Little Debbie snack cakes, Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, have delighted millions of kids and adults alike for generations,” said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. “With Kellogg’s Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, families can experience the iconic snack in a whole new form, building new breakfast memories while paying homage to the beloved childhood snack.”

For more, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: