Kellogg’s in a jam over Pop-Tarts lawsuit, report says

(WJW) — A report says a woman filed a lawsuit against Kellogg’s saying the way they market their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading.

New York resident Elizabeth Russett is suing the breakfast food giant claiming the fruit filling in Kellogg’s Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries is mostly other fruits, a report from TMZ says.

TMZ obtained the lawsuit that says the nutrition label that’s in question actually shows pastries are heavier on pears and apples than strawberries.

Russett insists it’s not enough to provide the berry’s nutritional benefits, let alone a strawberry taste.

And for that, she says the damages exceed $5 million and also wants to see Pop-Tarts labeled more accurately.

There is no word yet on Kellogg’s response.