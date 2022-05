MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WJW)– The Kelleys Island Ferry Boat Line in Marblehead introduced the latest addition to its fleet on Tuesday.

The Carmen Lee is the largest in the boat line at 168 feet long with a capacity of 149 passengers and 36 vehicles. Service starts Memorial Day weekend.

It’s named after Carmen Lee Palladino, the late wife of Kelleys Island Ferry owner Jim Palladino.

The last time the ferry line added a new boat was the Shirley Irene in 1991.