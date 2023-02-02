Watch previously aired video above to hear from Kelce brothers’ parents, Ed and Donna, about the big game

(WJW/AP) — Super Bowl LVII is days away and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is gearing up to go head-to-head with his younger brother Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, calling it a super “Kelce” bowl. But not for the obvious reason.

Jason’s wife, Kylie, is expecting their third child, according to Today, and planning ahead just in case Sunday, Feb. 12 is the day the baby arrives.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason said on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast that he hosts with his brother.

“If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” Jason said.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, a pair of siblings, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, will play each other on the NFL’s grandest stage. Kelce helped the Chiefs return to their third championship game in four seasons on Sunday night when they beat the Bengals for the AFC title, while Jason has the Eagles back for the second time in six years after their NFC title win over the 49ers.

During wild-card weekend last year, their mother Donna Kelce started in Tampa Bay watching the Eagles against the Buccaneers, then hopped a plane to Kansas City in time to watch the Chiefs play the Steelers at night.

Parents Ed and Donna are going to have to pull out that now-familiar custom jersey — the one with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s front stitched to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s back — one more time this season.

At least now, she’ll get to see her boys in person at the same time.

As of Wednesday night’s podcast, the brothers didn’t decide whose tickets are going to which family members.

But Travis says that if another Kelce is added to the family that night, “we’re in the matrix.”