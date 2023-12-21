[Editor’s Note: In the video above watch as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share a kiss after a concert.]

(WJW) – Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The Kelce Brothers, two NFL players who hail from Northeast Ohio and have absolutely no expertise in the issue (that we’re aware of) have settled the debate once and for all.

Well, maybe not once and for all. But, they at least have an opinion.

Their answer: No.

The action movie starring Bruce Willis is not a Christmas movie.

“Die Hard is not a Christmas movie,” said Jason Kelce on a recent episode of their New Heights podcast. “It’s a movie you should watch around Christmas.”

So, what’s the difference between a movie you should watch around Christmas and an actual Christmas movie?

Well, according to Jason Kelce, “It’s not strictly a Christmas-time movie to watch. Die Hard is acceptable to watch anytime.” Whereas, he feels a movie like A Christmas Story cannot be watched year-round.

Speaking of A Christmas Story…

Travis Kelce said that’s his favorite Christmas movie of all. But, it has to be, right? After all, the two are from Cleveland Heights, and as we all know in Cleveland, the 1983 movie was famously filmed right here.

“Christmas Story hits home. That’s the one that gives me the feels,” said Travis Kelce. “That’s the one that gives me the feels because it’s filmed in Cleveland. Tower City, as a kid, I remember going down that slide. I remember just like going into that mall area.”

Other contenders in their top Christmas movie discussion: The Grinch movies, Elf, Four Christmases, Christmas Vacation, Jingle All the Way, Bad Santa, and Home Alone.

