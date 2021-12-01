Keith Urban announces summer stop at Blossom

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Grammy-award-winning musician Keith Urban is coming to Northeast Ohio.

It’s part of his first world tour in four years.

He’ll play at Blossom Music Center on Friday, July 15.

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” Urban said in a press release.

“It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!”

He adds, “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. here.