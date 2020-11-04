Keeping close eye on Ohio in presidential race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The battleground state of Ohio with its 18 electoral votes will likely play a role in determining who will be president of the United States.

Though it’s been a nontraditional campaign season, President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and their respective running mates managed to make multiple stops in the Buckeye state.

On Monday, Biden held a rally at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, where he told supporters that beating coronavirus starts with defeating Trump.

Meanwhile, the President, who made six campaign visits to Ohio, was last in the state on Oct. 24 for a rally in Circleville.

After two elections of going blue, Trump won the Ohio in 2016. The state is a reliable predictor of presidential elections. Since 1944, Ohio has sided with the losing candidate only once. That was in 1960 when it sided with Republican Richard Nixon over Democrat Robert F. Kennedy.

In 2016, more than 70 percent of Ohio’s 7.8 million registered electors voted in the election.

