Editor’s Note: The video above is about a man who was arrested nude.

HAYLING ISLAND, United Kingdom (WJW) – A family-run farm in the United Kingdom is pleading with people to “keep their clothes on.”

Stoke Fruit Farm Shop has been operating for 4 generations.

Some of the farm’s 350 acres of land includes a sunflower field. That’s apparently where the nude activity has been happening that they’re trying to stop.

“Please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers!” the farm posted to its social media page on August 11.

“We are having a increase of reports of naked photography,” they said.

The post has hundreds of comments from people joking about being the naked perpetrators.