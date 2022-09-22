BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered even more of your mail stolen.

More than a dozen people have filed reports with Beachwood police in the last few weeks.

That includes two people who filed reports this week, stating they mailed checks and just discovered those checks were forged. Both victims stated the checks were altered for thousands of dollars.

Beachwood Police Deputy Chief John Resek tells the I-Team while the reports were filed in Beachwood, where the victims live, some mailed the checks at post offices in nearby communities such as Mayfield Heights, Solon and Lyndhurst.

Most of the victims said they dropped off the checks in boxes outside of the post office.

Resek said anyone who has mailed a check recently should check their bank statements.

“Keep track of your bank accounts,” Resek said. “Look at the checks that you have written to make sure they are right and if notice any discrepancies, report it to the police department so a report can be completed.”

Beachwood police noted they sent the cases to the postal inspector to investigate.