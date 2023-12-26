CLEVELAND (WJW) – A local lawyer is overcoming multiple medical obstacles to defy the odds and fulfill her dreams.

Megan Parker was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, which keeps her confined to a wheelchair with a breathing apparatus.

“I have Ullrich’s congenital muscular dystrophy,” said Parker. “It only impacts one out of a million people.”

The disease causes Megan’s muscles to deteriorate, but the bright 24-year-old refuses to let it define her or slow her down.

“At the end of the day, I keep pushing through because the ability I have now is what I use to do the job I love,” said Parker.

As a child, she says the movie “Legally Blonde” first inspired her to become a lawyer, coupled with her ability to argue and debate anyone.

“I love to argue and I love research, writing and advocating for others,” she said.

Despite undergoing dozens of procedures, this past spring she graduated from the University of Akron Law School, easily passed the Bar Exam and then landed a position with Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan and Aronoff in Cleveland.

“She’s here because we hire elite lawyers or candidates who will become elite lawyers,” said Mark Avsec, partner and vice chair of the Intellectual Property Group.

The firm has also welcomed Megan’s mother.

Jaclyn Sims accompanies her daughter to work and takes care of all of her medical needs, from ensuring her airway is clear to getting her laptop and other equipment.

“Me and Megan always joke that I’m the body, she’s the brains and together we make a whole,” said Sims.

But they never let the challenges get them down and Megan refuses to focus on any dire predictions.

“At least for me, the less I know life expectancy-wise, the more I’m going to feel comfortable living life to the fullest,” said Parker cheerfully. “My mom always said shoot for the stars and you’re bound to land on one someday.”