(WJW) — The kayak that belonged to a missing man believed to have capsized on Lake Erie in early November has been found in Ontario, Canada.

An Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson on Saturday confirmed that authorities found his kayak, but was unable to provide more information.

The kayaker was identified by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office last month as 30-year-old Evan Alexander Zeller of Sheffield Lake.

The U.S. Coast Guard last month said the man’s kayak was believed to have capsized due to weather. He went into the water Saturday, Nov. 5, with two other kayakers, both family members, and both of whom made it back to shore in Sheffield Lake that day, according to the Coast Guard.

Authorities began searching the waters that day, FOX 8 reported. Zeller was reportedly wearing a life jacket.

Zeller, a graduate of Findlay High School and the University of Toledo, had a wife and a daughter who was “the apple of his eye,” according to the man’s obituary, published Dec. 3 in the Findlay Courier. He worked in the cannabis industry and was planning on owning his own farm, since “he had a green thumb and loved plants,” it reads.

A celebration of life service is set for next Saturday, Dec. 17, in Findlay.