(WJW) — Long-time journalist Katie Couric shared some personal news on Wednesday — she has breast cancer.

The veteran reporter posted about the diagnosis on her personal website.

She said, “I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head.”

Couric said her doctor had reminded her she was due for a mammogram. She is now encouraging others to get checked regularly.

In a tweet, the TV Icon said, “Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. On June 21st, I became one of them. As we approach #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, I’m sharing my story as an important reminder to get screened.”

In 2000, Couric aired her colonoscopy on TV while working with the TODAY show. She said after that segment aired the number of people getting colonoscopies increased by 20%.

Couric said she had surgery in July to remove what doctors could of the cancer. Radiation then began on September 7.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October, Couric said she will be “covering every aspect of breast cancer: the latest diagnostic tools, treatments, and prevention strategies as well as sharing first-person accounts. And of course, I’ll have more on what I’m learning as I navigate my own diagnosis.”