[In the player above, watch a previous FOX 8 Missing segment on Katie Fuller.]

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) — A decomposed body found last month on a Sandy Township road has been identified as the remains of a 27-year-old Stark County woman who’d been missing since September.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office the morning of Nov. 4 received a report that a decomposed body had been found along North Orchard Road NE, according to a Friday news release.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, Nov. 30, positively identified the body as Katie Ann Fuller, who had been reported missing to the Canton Police Department. Her family members told police their last contact with her was on Sept. 9.

“At this time, there is nothing to suggest that Katie suffered any trauma prior to her death and her family describes that she was known to struggle with substance abuse,” reads the release. “Our thoughts go out to Katie’s family who have been notified and are very helpful and cooperative.”

The actual cause of Fuller’s death may take several months to determine, while authorities perform complete autopsy, forensic and toxicology testing.

Anyone with information on Fuller’s death is asked to call Capt. Adam Fisher at the county sheriff’s detective bureau. The sheriff’s office can be reached at 330-339-2000.