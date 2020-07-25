Kathie Lee Gifford and more pay tribute to Regis Philbin

(CNN) — Loving tributes to Regis Philbin began pouring in on social media shortly after his death was announced on Saturday.

His former television co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford wrote in a tweet, “REGIS. There will never be another.”

In a joint statement posted to Instagram, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, who currently helm the ABC talk show Philbin first hosted, remembered him as a “class act.”

“We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin,” they wrote. “He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes every day on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire every day to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.”

Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, shared a heartfelt message about the former morning host.

“We are heartbroken to hear that a long time colleague & friend, #regisphilbin passed away at the age of 88. Regis graced us with warmth, humor & a self-deprecating wit, always bringing happiness to us all. Our hearts go out to Joy and to his family. Rest In Peace, Regis,” he wrote.

Film critic Leonard Maltin wrote “#RegisPhilbin was always generous to me from his days on local L.A.television to his long reign on national morning TV. A lovely man indeed; He had a great run… Rest In Peace.”

Producer and author Roma Downey wrote she was “So sad #RegisPhilbin R.I.P. ‘His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,’ the Philbin family.”

Actress Bo Derek put it simply, “Another great one gone. Rest In Peace, friend. #regisphilbin #friend #rip”

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander wrote, “I truly believed that #RegisPhilbin would be a presence with us forever. He was a fun, funny, charming man. On the occasions I got to be with him, he was always a bright light, endlessly interesting and interested in everyone. Sympathy to his loved ones. #ripregisphilbin”

Comedian DL Hughley wrote, “#RegisPhilbin was always a class act. Condolences to his family on their loss.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo paid tribute, writing, “New York lost a TV legend today. Bronx born and raised, Regis Philbin greeted us for years with our morning coffee and at night after dinner. His humor and enthusiasm touched millions of Americans. My heart goes out to Joy and his loved ones.”

William Shatner wrote, “Saddened to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. Condolences to his wife Joy.”

Jimmy Kimmel called Philbin “tremendous.”

“Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much.”

