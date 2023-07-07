***Potential spoilers ahead***

(WJW) – Karen Allen is weighing in on the new Indiana Jones movie.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is the 5th and final installment in the franchise.

It opened to $60.4 million in America over the holiday weekend.

Allen reprises her role as Marion Ravenwood in the movie.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Allen revealed that she was somewhat disappointed by her screen time in the new film.

“I was disappointed. I had thought that I would be majorly a part of the film, and that was just not the direction they decided to go,” Allen said.

Despite her initial disappointment, Allen says she was pleased with the ending.

Allen also shared her experience reuniting with Harrison Ford, who plays Indiana Jones, in the new film. She described their interaction as a conversation to reacquaint themselves with the characters and their circumstances.

“I was on the set a few times, but he was in the middle of his shooting days. He had a lot of lines and needed to really focus on what he was doing, so I was mostly just a fly on the wall,” she shared.

Director James Mangold praised the final scene between Indy and Marion in another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, calling it “pretty brilliant” and noting the immediate chemistry between Allen and Ford. He mentioned that Allen’s contribution in bringing the characters together was powerful, even though she only worked on set for two days.