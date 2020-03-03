Kareem Hunt will not face charges for marijuana possession in Rocky River traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Watch the video above to see dash camera of the incident.

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) - Rocky River police say the city has no plans to prosecute Kareem Hunt for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

The Cleveland Browns RB was pulled over in January for speeding.

The officer said he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and searched the car.

The police report said small amounts of pot were found in a backpack along with a bottle of vodka that had the seal broken.

Hunt was cited for the traffic violation.

Rocky River police tell FOX 8 they don't typically charge for small amounts of marijuana.