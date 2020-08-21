Kanye West will not be on November ballot in Ohio after failing to meet requirements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Friday who would appear on the November ballot with President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

LaRose says Richard Duncan and Rodney E. Garrett Jr. met all requirements.

According to the news release, at the request of Duncan, Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker will appear on the ballot together as independent candidates for president and vice president in place of Mr. Duncan and Mr. Garrett.

LaRose says Kanye West and Michelle Tidball failed to meet the requirements necessary to appear on the presidential ballot in Ohio for the general election.

According to the Secretary of State, West had some signatures that did not match.

To appear on the ballot, independent candidates must have a nominating petition, statement of candidacy, and 5,000 valid signatures from Ohio, and a slate of 18 presidential electors, the Secretary of State reports.

“A signature is the most basic form of authentication and an important, time-honored, security measure to ensure that a candidate aspires to be on the ballot and that a voter is being asked to sign a legitimate petition. There is no doubt that the West nominating petition and declaration of candidacy failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification,” LaRose said in a statement.

West also failed to make it on the ballot in Wisconsin.

Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: