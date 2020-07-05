Kanye West plans to run for president of the United States, has ‘2020 vision’

(WJW) — Kanye West has announced he is running for president of the United States.

In a seemingly serious July 4 tweet, the hip-hop superstar explained that he had a vision for 2020.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

His wife Kim Kardashian West retweeted the post, showing solidarity for her main squeeze.

West reportedly discussed a 2024 presidential run last year at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, but has now moved up that timeline.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and also President Donald Trump, who has grown close to West in recent years, have not weighed in yet on their new competition for the 2020 race. It is not yet determined which party West would be affiliated with either.

Besides a potential presidential bid, West has kept himself busy during the time of coronavirus, unleashing new music and fashion collaborations.

On June 26, he announced plans to partner with Gap, a former employer in his younger years, bringing his Yeezy fashion line to the ailing store. Customers should begin to see the fruits of the 10-year deal starting next spring.

The artist recently released a new single with Travis Scott, which you can take a listen to below:

He also just dropped this collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, FKA twigs and Skrillex.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: