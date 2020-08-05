Kanye West files in Ohio to run for president

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Rapper Kanye West has officially submitted paperwork to appear on the 2020 ballot in Ohio, according to the Office of the Ohio Secretary of State.

A representative for West’s campaign filed petitions, declarations of candidacy for both himself and his Vice Presidential Candidate Michelle Tidball, and a list of presidential electors for Ohio’s General Election with the state on Wednesday.

Ohio’s General Election is scheduled for November 3. Both West and Tidball have filed as independent candidates for President and Vice President.

This week, West also submitted signatures in Wisconsin and Arkansas to appear on their state ballots this fall. he previously submitted the necessary documents to appear on the ballot in Oklahoma. However, West has reportedly withdrawn his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey’s ballot.

West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, initially announced his candidacy on July 4.

The rapper has already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states and it’s unclear if he is willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others.

West did file a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission in July and listed his party affiliations as “BDY.” US Weekly Magazine revealed this stood for the “Birthday Party.”

The magazine also claimed that West said he plans to use the fictional kingdom of Wakanda from Marvel’s “Black Panther” as a blueprint for running the White House.

He also reportedly supports big-business tax breaks, more stimulus payments, and opportunities for minorities and Black people. Furthermore, he wants a massive education reform and to build world-class infrastructure projects.

Additionally, during his first-ever campaign rally held just two weeks ago, West delivered a lengthy monologue touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. He said that while he believes abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice.

