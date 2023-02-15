KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WJW) – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in downtown Kansas City to celebrate the 2023 Super Bowl champions Wednesday.

Chiefs Kingdom will be celebrating with a second Super Bowl parade in four years after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Officials say they started planning the victory parade even before the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Kanas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Tuesday, “You knew we were ready for the parade. We can’t wait to see you and your families and our Chiefs on Wednesday!”

Of course, Cleveland’s own Travis Kelce, Frank Clark and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Chiefs’ Championship Parade will begin at noon and will end with a rally at the City’s Union Station.

Most schools, businesses and even some government offices in the area will be closed Wednesday.