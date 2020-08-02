Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market offering free produce vouchers to Buckeye Health Plan members today

CU of hand picking up tomatoes from vegetable box to put into basket at organic farm shop. (Getty Images)

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Buckeye Health Plan members are eligible to receive a $10 voucher for fresh produce on Sunday at the Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market.

Sunday is Buckeye Fresh! Day, which aims to provide low-income families with access to healthy, affordable food and raise awareness of the importance of good nutrition for those on a limited budget.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Buckeye plan members will receive a $10 voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

Plus, children of members will receive a free Buckeye Buck to purchase a healthy snack.

SNAP/EBT shoppers will receive a $1 for $1 match, up to $25 at the market from Produce Perks. In addition, families can receive an additional $40 voucher to purchase healthy food if they meet TANF eligibility requirements.

The Kamm’s Corners Famers Market is located at 16906 Albers Avenue in Cleveland. The market is in its 14th season and has a variety of vendors to shop from.

Visit the market’s website for more information on available vendors and hours of operation.

For more information on Buckeye Health Plan medical coverage and programs, click here.

