Kamala Harris will make history tonight as first woman of color on a major party ticket

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – No matter who you're supporting in November, history will be made at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night.

Almost 100 years to the day after women were granted the right to vote, Sen. Kamala Harris will accept her nomination for Vice President, becoming the first woman of color to join a major party ticket.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced the former prosecutor had accepted his offer to be his running mate last week.

“Joe Biden had the audacity to choose a Black woman to be his running mate. How incredible is that? And what a statement that is about Joe Biden,” Harris said in an interview with the 19th.

Sen. Harris becomes only the fourth woman on a major U.S. presidential campaign ticket in history.

In the interview with the 19th, she talked about focusing on race and gender inequities in America.

“In a Biden-Harris administration, women are going to be a priority,” Harris said.

Also on the DNC schedule tonight is former President Barack Obama, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.