RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is giving K9 Cavo and his handler credit for sniffing out a variety of drugs during a recent traffic stop.

In a post to Facebook, the department said the drug bust started with a traffic stop for an equipment violation on State Route 44 in Ravenna.

Officials said, “indicators of criminal activity were observed.” That’s when K9 Cavo and his handler were called in to search the vehicle.

The pair found 186 pills, about 10 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, as well as marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

Courtesy: Portage County Sherriff

Troopers say the driver, a 51-year-old from Mayfield Heights faces several charges for the possession of the drugs.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office encourages people to report drug activity by calling (330) 296-8626 or by emailing crimetips@portageco.com.