K9 Cash helps Westlake police find 2 kilograms of suspected cocaine during traffic stop

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police recently arrested three people for drug trafficking charges, and it’s thanks in part to K9 Cash.
The department credited Cash in a post on Facebook. They said the bust happened on September 11.
An officer had stopped a rental vehicle for a traffic violation as it was pulling into the Holiday Inn Express on Clemens Rd. The occupants inside reportedly told the officer a suspicious story about being in town from Idaho to “take pictures.”
K9 Cash was then called out to the scene and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Police said about 2 kilograms of suspected cocaine was found.
Four people were taken into custody, three adults and a 14-year-old boy. The boy was the son of one of the suspects. He was turned over to Child and Family Services.
