LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Officers are being hailed life savers for helping a K-9 choking on a tennis ball earlier this month, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Robie, the canine partner of correction officer Scott Holbrook was rewarded with the ball attached to a pull string after working through some light obedience training at the Lorain County Jail in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 9.

Despite having no trouble before, on this day, the ball was lodged in Robie’s throat. Holbrook attempted to help Robie, but the ball wouldn’t budge, the sheriff’s office reported.

Officer Angela Bzdak arrived on scene to help. The dog eventually went into cardiac arrest and his throat muscles relaxed allowing the ball to come out. The officers administered CPR, and Robie eventually woke up, could breathe and stand. Despite same lethargy, he was given a good bill of health.

“There is no doubt that the actions of Officer Scott Holbrook, Robie’s handler and partner and Officer Angela Bzdak saved Robie’s life,” Phil Stammitti, Lorain County sheriff said in a statement given to FOX 8.