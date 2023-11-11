WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) – A Wadsworth K9 officer got a written reprimand after attempting to “apprehend a skunk” on Wednesday.

According to a written reprimand that was posted to the Wadsworth Police Department Facebook page, K9 Zoro was sprayed by the skunk, who escaped. The reprimand document was posted with the caption, “Please see attached… 🦨🦨🦨.”

According to the violation description, “Officer Zoro engaged in conduct unbecoming of a K9 Officer by attempting to apprehend a skunk. The suspect resisted arrest, spraying K9 Zoro, and ultimately managing to escape. The resulting odor created a hostile work environment for his handler and coworkers.”

K9 Zoro does understand the seriousness of his actions, as his written reprimand was signed by both his supervisor, Sergeant Petit, and with a paw print.