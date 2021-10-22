NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A K-9 handler and former police officer says it is “highly suspicious” that cadaver dogs may have missed the human remains, later confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, found in a Florida reserve Wednesday, even if they were underwater.

Investigators found the remains, along with personal items belonging to the 23-year-old person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death at the Carlton Reserve. The FBI confirmed the identity as Laundrie using dental records.

“If the body had been there, when they went by with cadaver dogs, and the body had been there for more than two or three minutes, the odor would have come through the water,” Kyle Heyen said on Dan Abrams Live. “They should have been able to locate that body.”

The Laundrie family’s attorney told NewsNation that Laundrie’s parents “had initially advised law enforcement” that Brian may be in that area.

“It’s highly suspicious,” Heyen said. “If the body was there at that time, X weeks ago, and if it’s the same dog and the same quality of dog or same quality of training, they should have found him. They would have detected Laundrie’s body.”

Heyen is the principal and founder of Detector Dogs International, Inc. He said the methodology he trained with involved using actual human parts to teach the dogs.

“If the dogs are well trained, well maintained, and we’re in that area, then yeah, they should have smelled the odor of the human,” Heyen said.