13-year-old charged with making terroristic threat to Elyria school

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said a 13-year-old is charged for allegedly making threats on social media directed at Westwood Middle School in Elyria Township.

The suspect was charged with terroristic threat, inducing panic and aggravated menacing, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The district said it was notified Sunday evening about the Snapchat post on December 5 around 9 p.m. that made violent threats to the middle school.

The threat read,

“THERE HAS BEEN A RUMOR THAT WESTWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL.WWMS IS ELYRIA OHIO WILL BE GETTING SHOT UP ON MONDAY DECEMBER 06th STAY SAFE Y’ALL SEND TO ALL AND WILL POSTED SPEAD THE WORD”

The release stated the teen admitted to an officer that he created the social media account to make it look like another student sent it out.

The parents of the juvenile were home at the time and said that there’s no access to weapons there, officers say.

The suspect was taken to the Lorain County Juvenile Detention home and is awaiting a hearing.

The sheriff’s office said it wants everyone to be aware authorities will handle all threats like these swiftly and with the utmost importance. “We will see that ANYONE making a threat similar to this WILL BE CRIMINALLY CHARGED.”