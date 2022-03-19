MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Maple Heights police are investigating after a juvenile was reportedly injured from a bullet Friday.

Officers were called to the 16200 block of Turney Road around 4:15 p.m. for reports that gunshots were fired in the area, and said they found bullet casings at the scene.

A caller reportedly told police that someone was shooting out of a vehicle before leaving the area, going toward Garfield Heights.

Police also learned that a boy who had been driving at Turney road when the shooting took place sustained an injury after being grazed by a bullet. Paramedics and police reportedly spoke with the boy, who was treated at a residence on Longvale Avenue before being released.

Those who may know anything about the incident are urged to reach out to the Maple Heights Detective Bureau by calling 216-587-9624 or emailing Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.