Justin Bieber summer concert moved to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The location of Justin Bieber’s stop in Cleveland along his 2020 Changes Tour has been changed.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the show will now be held at Rocket Mortage FieldHouse on Friday, August 14, according to RMFH officials.

Those who previously purchased tickets for the show will receive an email from Ticketmaster regarding a refund and information on how to purchase tickets for the new show.

The concert was supposed to be held at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Bieber will be joined by artists Kehlani and Jaden Smith on this upcoming tour.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Justin Bieber concert at FirstEnergy Stadium is being cancelled and rescheduled to RMFH Fri. Aug. 14. If you have purchased tix you will receive an email from Ticketmaster regarding a refund + info on how to purchase tickets for the new show. pic.twitter.com/v7b0TQu8DA — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (@RMFieldHouse) March 6, 2020

Click here for more on Changes Tour.