Justin Bieber postpones Ohio concert due to coronavirus restrictions

MIAMI BEACH, FL – DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Justin Bieber has postponed his summer concert in Columbus until next year due to varying coronavirus restrictions.

The Schottenstein Center, where the concert is scheduled to take place, made the change of date announcement Thursday afternoon.

Bieber’s show was originally scheduled for June 29, 2021 and has since been rescheduled to May 16, 2022.

The Justice Tour is coming! @justinbieber’s show scheduled for June 29, 2021 at the Schottenstein Center has been rescheduled to May 16, 2022. Hold On to your tickets, they will be honored for the new date. More info -schottensteincenter.com/events/detail/justin-bieber. pic.twitter.com/LqXGGxJoeE — The Schott (@TheSchott) May 6, 2021

The Schottenstein Center advises that ticketholders should keep their existing tickets as they will be honored at the new date.

Bieber’s entire Justice Tour has been rescheduled because of the variance in coronavirus restrictions from state to state. According to AEG Presents, ticketholders do have the opportunity to obtain refunds on any shows that have been postponed due to the pandemic.

The company says ticketholders have 30 days to request a refund on all rescheduled shows. You can visit their website for more information on the refund process.