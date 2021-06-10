Justin Bibb, Zack Reed file petitions in Cleveland mayoral race

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two more candidates officially entered the race for Cleveland’s next mayor.

Nonprofit leader Justin Bibb and former city councilman Zack Reed filed their petitions at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday.

“Residents told us they want to see new leadership and a fresh perspective in city hall and I’ll be that mayor. Clevelanders are looking for a leader who will fight for our future with a sense of urgency and energy that we are missing right now. I believe I am the right leader for the right time and our moment has arrived,” Bibb said.

Reed previously ran for mayor. While he defeated a large field in the primary, he lost to Mayor Frank Jackson.

“Thursday marks an important milestone in our campaign. Now that we’re officially on the ballot, it’s time for me to shift my focus to listening to the residents, who will help me shape the vision for our future,” Reed said.

Jackson announced he will not seek another another term. He’s the city’s longest-serving mayor, taking office in January 2006.

Earlier this week, State Sen. Sandra Williams became the first candidate to file petitions. Council President Kevin Kelley and Councilman Basheer Jones are also running.