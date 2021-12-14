Justin Bibb meets with other newly-elected mayors at White House

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland‘s mayor-elect spend the day at the White House on Tuesday.

Justin Bibb was among a group of newly-elected mayors meeting with senior members of the Biden Administration.

Incoming mayors from New York City, Boston and Cincinnati were also on hand. The group discussed domestic priorities for cities and the pandemic took center stage.

“The biggest thing that Vice President Harris talked about was the importance of us as mayors being on the front lines, talking about the importance of getting vaccination, talking about the importance of getting our booster shots,” Bibb said.

Bibb said the mayors also discussed neighborhood investment and climate change.