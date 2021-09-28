Gabby Petito’s family has message for Brian Laundrie as FBI continues search

(WJW) — Gabby Petito’s family says they’ve put their full faith in the FBI to bring justice for Gabby.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the family’s attorney Richard Stafford says they are “100 percent happy” with the FBI’s investigation into her death that was ruled a homicide.

“I know they are investigating all avenues for this case,” Stafford said. “They are the premier agency in the country. They are investigating her death and we believe through their investigation we will have justice for Gabby.”

He says since Brian Laundrie’s family wasn’t helpful in finding Gabby, they are sure they won’t be helpful in finding Brian.

“For Brian, we are asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency,” he said.

Petito and Laundrie left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.

Petito’s body was found in Wyoming after a search when her family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Laundrie was reported missing by his family more than a week ago and authorities continue to search for him in the nearby Carleton Reserve.