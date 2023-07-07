***Warning: The video above is disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.***

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – A peaceful rally was held after a dog was shot and killed by a Lorain police officer Sunday.

Community members came together to form the “Justice For Dixie” peaceful rally after the 3-year-old Labrador/Golden Retriever mix pup named Dixie was shot and killed. The peaceful rally was held at the Lorain Police Station on 200 West Erie Avenue Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the organizers, the rally is being held in support of Dixie’s family and to express the request for the immediate removal of Officer Elliott Palmer from the Lorain Police Department.

According to the rally organizers, violence, threats, name calling and disrespect would not be tolerated at the peaceful protest.

On Sunday, the family said Dixie and their other three dogs were scared by all of the fireworks and ran out of the house on Oberlin Avenue. When the officer arrived, they thought he would help catch the dogs, but instead, they say he shot Dixie multiple times, killing her.

In the police report, the officer claims he feared for his safety, but the family says Dixie didn’t have a mean bone in her body.

The family says the officer was 25 feet away from the dog when he killed her, and then wouldn’t let them near her. They say he did this in front of all of the neighbors, including many children.

A statement released by police to FOX 8 News states, in part, “While all the facts are not yet known, the investigation has been assigned to the Lorain Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards… Chief McCann is also working with several outside expert consultants who will be assisting with and reviewing the facts of this case.”

The Kerns family says they will settle for nothing less than “Justice for Dixie.”