[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — An internal investigation into the fatal shooting of a family dog by a city patrolman last month has concluded, Lorain Police Capt. Michael Failing told FOX 8 News.

The evidence and statements investigators gathered will be presented to the Lorain Police Employee Review Board in mid-September. That panel will decide if the officer will face discipline.

The 3-year-old labrador and golden retriever mix named Dixie was killed on July 2 by a Lorain patrolman who was responding to a report of loose dogs along Oberlin Avenue.

After the shooting, the patrolman said he shot the dog because she charged at him. Dixie’s owners, however, said she did not pose a threat.

Dixie’s owners claim the officer fired at least four shots in rapid succession, and continued shooting even as the wounded dog was crawling back to her family.

That officer is on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Dixie (Courtesy of Tammie Kerns)

Protesters staged a peaceful demonstration outside of the city police department later that week, calling for “Justice for Dixie.”

“I just want justice for my dog. I’m sad, I’m upset, I’m just devastated. My dog is gone. You can’t replace her, ever,” the dog’s owner Tammie Kerns told FOX 8 News.

Dixie’s family members and animal rights activists are asking prosecutors to pursue felony charges against the officer under Goddard’s Law, which is named after legendary FOX 8 Meteorologist Dick Goddard.