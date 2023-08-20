**Related Video Above: Hard drugs disguised as candy.**

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for the possession of over 562 grams worth of drugs in his car Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

When the FHP trooper pulled over 47-year-old Geoffrey Dale Coffman for driving 68 mph in a 60mph zone, the trooper was hit with a strong smell of marijuana.

The trooper called for backup and they searched Coffman’s vehicle, who said he had marijuana in his car and a valid medical marijuana identification card.

Upon inspection, troopers found a black and blue duffel bag that had multiple clear plastic bags containing green leafy substances, seven orange round pills, psilocybin mushrooms, an unlabeled pill bottle containing white round pills, and rectangular pills that were broken up into smaller pieces.

Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers also discovered a black scale with leftover leafy green substance on it, multiple glass containers containing THC oils, multiple clear Zip Lock bags, and all of the drugs and paraphernalia.

The substances came back positive for THC, amphetamine, dextroamphetamine, buprenorphine, hydrochloride, alprazolam, and psilocybin mushroom.

When the trooper asked why he had all the marijuana in his car, he told him, “Just take me to jail man.”

Florida Highway Patrol

Coffman was arrested and taken to Polk County Jail on a $10,500 bond.