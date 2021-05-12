‘Just not a challenge anymore’: Ellen DeGeneres announces her talk show is ending, report says

(WJW) — Ellen DeGeneres has announced that her upcoming season of “Ellen” will be the last.

She confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

The article states DeGeneres made the decision and informed her staff Tuesday. She will discuss the announcement on her show Thursday.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming season will be the show’s 19th.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” started its 18th season in Los Angeles with the host on stage for the first time in months after taping from DeGeneres’s home during quarantine. There wasn’t a studio audience but a virtual one, with faces beamed in on monitors put in the audience seats.

DeGeneres used her opening monologue of the new season of her daytime talk show to address allegations of a toxic work environment, apologizing for things “that never should have happened.”

Three of the show’s producers exited over the summer amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.

An internal company investigation of work conditions was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July based on 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who complained about or said they witnessed improper and unfair treatment. The people making the claims were not identified.