‘Just embrace life and get out there and have fun,’ Ohio City attraction creating a buzz

OHIO CITY, Ohio (WJW) — “There’s just like a slide. Should I go down it?” that was the question Hannah Hines asked her followers on TikTok — but she already knew the answer.

“There was a like a little family here and they were going down with their kids and it just sort of like, that’s so cute but I don’t want to wait till I have children to also be a child again.”

Apparently more than 23,000 people agree as the discovery is now one of her most viral posts.

“It’s cool that this one’s like very Cleveland-specific and just the response to it has been so nice to see people like just giving themselves permission to be like wow I need to do something fun for myself today.”

The curly red chute is part of a new apartment complex, Church + State, in the Hingetown Neighborhood of Ohio City.

Developer Graham Veysey says design was really important to him and to his team.

“So you’ve got everything inside the apartments but we also wanted to activate the public space and so Marika, Michael Panzica and I really focused on elements that have fun for people of all ages and the slide’s one component of it.”

The slide is not just for the residents, but for everyone to enjoy.

“This is really meant to be a space that people can come celebrate the city. I like the word urbanity, which is the vitality of this urban setting,” said Veysey.

Other playful elements include a 16-foot seesaw and a splash pad in the warmer months.

Opened last fall, Veysey also sees the outdoor space as an area to safely enjoy during the pandemic.

“Church and State Way from the conception of the design was meant to be one of the places where you can hang out, you can be safe, you can have fun.”

Hines says she started TikTok at the beginning of quarantine as a creative outlet and way to highlight the city.

“I do like fashion videos, I do thrifting videos, so it’s really just like fun and uplifting content, just like embracing that inner child that we all have.”

A newcomer to the city, who has fallen in love with it, Hines sees these commonplaces as a way to reconnect.

“Just embrace life and get out there and have fun. Connect with people, say hi to people when you’re walking down the street, I think we all need it, and we can’t exactly smile so a wave will do.”

There are more plans for this space for its first spring and summer season including live music and possibly events like a popsicle tasting.

Veysey also says their ground floor retail space will be filling up with a variety of businesses.