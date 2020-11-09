Jury trials canceled in Cuyahoga County at least until Dec. 1

CLEVELAND (WJW) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Cuyahoga County, the judges have voted to suspend jury trials until Dec 1.

Officials say on that date they will re-evaluate the infection rates in the community.

Juror summonses will continue to be sent. Any juror scheduled to report should call the number on their summons the evening before their report date to determine the status of trial.

