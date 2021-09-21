Jury to get case in trial of man charged in 9 deaths in Akron arsons

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Stanley Ford

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Jurors in Akron will soon decide the guilt or innocence of Stanley Ford.

The 62-year-old is on trial for the deaths of 9 people in arsons that took place in April 2016 and May 2017.

The trial began on August 30.

Closing arguments took place Monday.

He’s charged with starting a house fire that killed a couple in April of 2016.

Just over a year later, police say he started another house fire down the street that killed a family of 7.

The youngest family member was 16-months-old.

This is a death penalty case.

The victims are:

  • Lindell Lewis, 66
  • Gloria Hart, 65
  • Angela Boggs, 38
  • Dennis Huggins, 35
  • Jared Boggs, 14
  • Dasia Huggins, 6
  • Kyle Huggins, 5
  • Alivia Huggins, 3
  • Cameron Huggins, 1

A judge previously declared a mistrial in Ford’s first trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral