Jury to get case in trial of man charged in 9 deaths in Akron arsons

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Jurors in Akron will soon decide the guilt or innocence of Stanley Ford.

The 62-year-old is on trial for the deaths of 9 people in arsons that took place in April 2016 and May 2017.

The trial began on August 30.

Closing arguments took place Monday.

He’s charged with starting a house fire that killed a couple in April of 2016.

Just over a year later, police say he started another house fire down the street that killed a family of 7.

The youngest family member was 16-months-old.

This is a death penalty case.

The victims are:

Lindell Lewis, 66

Gloria Hart, 65

Angela Boggs, 38

Dennis Huggins, 35

Jared Boggs, 14

Dasia Huggins, 6

Kyle Huggins, 5

Alivia Huggins, 3

Cameron Huggins, 1

A judge previously declared a mistrial in Ford’s first trial.