AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Jury selections began Wednesday for two men accused of beating 17-year-old Ethan Liming to death outside of the Lebron James I Promise School last June.

Deshawn Stafford, 20, and Tyler Stafford, 19, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

On June 2, 2022, Liming and his friends were reportedly involved in a fight with a group of men who were playing basketball at the school. Liming was knocked unconscious and beaten.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Liming was killed by a blunt force head injury when his head struck pavement during the fight, according to his autopsy report. He was pronounced dead that night.